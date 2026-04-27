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Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Internet Initiative Japan logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Gapped down at the open: IIJIY opened at $32.05 after closing at $33.7964, posting a thin-volume gap with 6,023 shares traded on the move.
  • Quarterly miss: The company reported Q EPS of $0.46 vs. a $0.57 consensus and revenue of $557.44M vs. $565.72M, with a net margin of 6.64% and ROE of 15.12%.
  • Technical and valuation snapshot: 50-day MA $30.03 and 200-day MA $32.94 (the open was below the 200-day), market cap ~$2.94B, P/E 19.08 and beta 1.11.
  • Interested in Internet Initiative Japan? Here are five stocks we like better.

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.7964, but opened at $32.05. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 6,023 shares.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $557.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.72 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.64%.

About Internet Initiative Japan

(Get Free Report)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc OTCMKTS: IIJIY was founded in 1992 and is recognized as Japan's first commercial Internet service provider. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and operates large‐scale IP networks, offering a full suite of connectivity solutions including dedicated internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services, and high‐capacity leased lines. IIJ's network backbone spans major Japanese cities and is linked to international points of presence, supporting both domestic and cross-border data traffic.

In addition to core connectivity services, IIJ provides a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure offerings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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