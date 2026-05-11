Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interparfums from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $1,820,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,066,341 shares in the company, valued at $643,178,357.82. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Interparfums by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,625 shares of the company's stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Interparfums by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,421 shares of the company's stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,156,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interparfums by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,413 shares of the company's stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Interparfums by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 168,089 shares of the company's stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interparfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $94.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. Interparfums has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $344.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interparfums will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Interparfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Interparfums's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.72%.

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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