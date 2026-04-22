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Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Intertek Gp logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Intertek's ADRs hit a new 52-week high intraday at $69.02 and last traded at $68.03 on volume of 2,239 shares, after a prior close of $66.0750.
  • Analyst view: BNP Paribas Exane recently set a "Hold" rating and MarketBeat's consensus for the stock is currently Hold.
  • Price and fundamentals: the shares are trading well above their 50-day ($55.18) and 200-day ($60.74) simple moving averages, while the company reports a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.02 and last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 2239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.0750.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intertek Gp to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Intertek Gp

Intertek Gp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

About Intertek Gp

(Get Free Report)

INTERTEK GP OTCMKTS: IKTSY is a global provider of quality assurance, testing, inspection and certification services. The company helps clients across a broad spectrum of industries—ranging from oil and gas to consumer goods and electronics—ensure that their products, processes and operations meet regulatory, safety and performance standards. Its core offerings include laboratory testing, supply chain audits, conformity assessments and technical advisory services designed to support risk management and product integrity.

Intertek's business is organized around four principal service lines: Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intertek Gp Right Now?

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