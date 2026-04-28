Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $8.0024 billion for the quarter.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts expect Intesa Sanpaolo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts: Sign Up

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ISNPY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,355. The business's fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $43.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ISNPY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on ISNPY

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group formed in 2007 through the merger of Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. The group is one of Italy's largest financial institutions, serving a wide range of clients from individual retail customers to large corporations and institutional investors. Its long heritage traces to several regional banks and savings institutions that became part of the consolidated group, giving it a prominent role in the Italian financial system.

The company operates across multiple business lines, including retail banking (current accounts, deposits, mortgages and consumer loans), corporate and investment banking (cash management, lending, capital markets and advisory), private banking and wealth management, asset management and insurance.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intesa Sanpaolo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intesa Sanpaolo wasn't on the list.

While Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here