Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $294.29 and last traded at $294.2310, with a volume of 2347155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.98.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore dropped their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Intuit from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 1.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.99. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,407,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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