Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $408.68, but opened at $385.00. Intuit shares last traded at $380.9840, with a volume of 585,592 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $550.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $636.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after buying an additional 1,295,199 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after buying an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Intuit by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $602,023,000 after buying an additional 751,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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