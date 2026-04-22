Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $577.00 at Raymond James Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from $615.00 to $577.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Raymond James Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $645.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $585.17.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $479.25 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $427.84 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $477.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here