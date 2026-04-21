Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

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Inv Vk Invt Ny Stock Down 0.2%

Inv Vk Invt Ny ( NYSE:VTN Get Free Report )'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $11.16. Inv Vk Invt Ny shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 26,394 shares traded.

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Invt Ny

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny in the third quarter worth $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,425 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company's stock.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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