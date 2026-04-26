Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,423 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 201,540 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,966 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Performance

Inv Vk Mun Tr stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Mun Tr

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,236 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,207 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 47,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,299 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 138,365 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inv Vk Mun Tr

Invesco Municipal Income Trust NYSE: VKQ is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities, counties and territories. As a tax-advantaged vehicle, the trust offers investors access to the municipal bond market through a diversified portfolio managed by seasoned fixed income professionals.

The trust generally allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, although it may invest in lower-rated obligations when deemed appropriate by its management team.

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