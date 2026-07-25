Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Inv Vk Pa Valu Price Performance

Shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu ( NYSE:VPV Get Free Report ) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $10.81. Inv Vk Pa Valu shares last traded at $10.8250, with a volume of 8,139 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Pa Valu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPV. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,028 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 45,284 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade Pennsylvania municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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