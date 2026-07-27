InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0375 per share and revenue of $82.4390 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 35.66%. On average, analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT opened at $36.42 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. InvenTrust Properties's dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,325 shares of the company's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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