InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.33.

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InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $32.65 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Comerica Bank increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,205 shares of the company's stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,121 shares of the company's stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,263 shares of the company's stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 276,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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