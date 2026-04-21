Invesco (IVZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $1.2674 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Invesco Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Argus set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Invesco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Invesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Invesco by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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