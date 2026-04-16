Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

IVR stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc NYSE: IVR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The company's portfolio is weighted toward agency-guaranteed RMBS issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. By focusing on collateral backed by federal agencies, Invesco Mortgage Capital seeks to generate attractive returns while managing credit risk through securities that carry explicit or implicit government guarantees.

To enhance its portfolio yield, the company employs leverage through repurchase agreements, warehouse facilities and debt financing.

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