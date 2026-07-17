Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 1.5% - Here's Why

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Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Shares of Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report ) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $686.76 and last traded at $695.33. 53,000,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 53,902,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $705.94.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $720.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.83.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $78,118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $131,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,102 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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