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Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Invesco QQQ traded 1.7% higher on Wednesday, hitting $655.33 and last at $655.11 on unusually light volume (36.2M shares, down ~42% vs. the ~61.95M session average).
  • The advance is being fueled by broad ETF flows and sentiment — ETF industry inflows topped $500 billion in Q1 2026 — plus AI-driven optimism and a risk-on rotation into tech/Nasdaq‑100 exposures.
  • Near-term downside risks include Tesla’s upcoming quarterly report, which could trigger volatility for tech‑heavy ETFs, and lingering geopolitical uncertainty (Iran) that could reverse gains.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $655.33 and last traded at $655.11. 36,207,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 61,954,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $644.33.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $603.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.37.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,179,321,000 after buying an additional 375,581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,858,288,000 after buying an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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