Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.9% Higher - Should You Buy?

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Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report ) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $710.05 and last traded at $708.97. Approximately 32,800,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 53,550,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $696.06.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.9%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $720.06 and its 200 day moving average is $653.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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