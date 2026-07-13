Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.9% - Should You Sell?

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Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Shares of Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report ) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $710.08 and last traded at $711.74. 35,723,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 54,354,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $725.51.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $718.41 and a 200 day moving average of $650.28.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $131,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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