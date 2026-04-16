Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,306 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,138 call options.

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Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,101,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,354,000 after buying an additional 6,951,666 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,545,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,409,000 after buying an additional 3,502,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,764,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,697,000 after buying an additional 3,014,842 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,965,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.20.

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Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9%

CMPX traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 4,894,349 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,610. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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