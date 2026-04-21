Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 45,003 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 265% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,342 put options.

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Wendy's Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 6,500,907 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405,020. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Wendy's has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Wendy's had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 145.93%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Wendy's's quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wendy's will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Wendy's's payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Barclays dropped their target price on Wendy's from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wendy's from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Wendy's from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wendy's from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wendy's

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Wendy's in the first quarter worth $161,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy's by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,085 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy's by 35.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Wendy's by 136.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,776 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wendy's by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,987 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

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