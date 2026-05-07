Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 31,584 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the average volume of 17,226 call options.

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Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,667.25. Following the sale, the executive owned 707,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,369,419.50. The trade was a 15.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 76,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,013,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 384,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,128.50. This trade represents a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 879,894 shares of company stock worth $12,732,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $691,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $851,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the energy company's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its stake in Sunrun by 50.7% in the first quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 15,067 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations: GAAP EPS $0.62 vs. consensus (~-$0.05) and revenue $722.2M (up 43% YoY). Contracted net value creation of $108M, aggregate subscriber value of $1.1B, and a record 73% storage attachment rate underpin stronger unit economics and margin expansion. This quarter’s beats are the primary catalyst for the rally. Press Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations: GAAP EPS $0.62 vs. consensus (~-$0.05) and revenue $722.2M (up 43% YoY). Contracted net value creation of $108M, aggregate subscriber value of $1.1B, and a record 73% storage attachment rate underpin stronger unit economics and margin expansion. This quarter’s beats are the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst updates supportive: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target (from $23 to $21), and Zacks upgraded RUN from Hold to Strong Buy — both moves add dealer/flow support and validate the quarter’s strength. (TD Cowen note reported 5/7; Zacks upgrade reported 5/6.)

Analyst updates supportive: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target (from $23 to $21), and Zacks upgraded RUN from Hold to Strong Buy — both moves add dealer/flow support and validate the quarter’s strength. (TD Cowen note reported 5/7; Zacks upgrade reported 5/6.) Neutral Sentiment: Detailed coverage and metric breakdowns are available that contextualize the beat and key operating KPIs (storage attach, ANV, cash‑generation drivers) for investors doing deeper due diligence. Compared to Estimates

Detailed coverage and metric breakdowns are available that contextualize the beat and key operating KPIs (storage attach, ANV, cash‑generation drivers) for investors doing deeper due diligence. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q1 earnings call transcript is posted for investors wanting management color on project‑finance timing, storage demand, and 2026 cadence. Useful for conviction but not new market-moving data by itself. Earnings Call Transcript

The full Q1 earnings call transcript is posted for investors wanting management color on project‑finance timing, storage demand, and 2026 cadence. Useful for conviction but not new market-moving data by itself. Negative Sentiment: Near-term cash timing was weak in Q1: net change in cash and restricted cash was -$148M with reported Cash Generation1 of -$59M due to a shift in project‑finance timing and safe‑harbor investments. That timing-driven cash drag could temper sentiment if slower cash conversion persists. Press Release

Near-term cash timing was weak in Q1: net change in cash and restricted cash was -$148M with reported Cash Generation1 of -$59M due to a shift in project‑finance timing and safe‑harbor investments. That timing-driven cash drag could temper sentiment if slower cash conversion persists. Negative Sentiment: Leverage remains elevated (background metrics show high debt-to-equity ~3.4). Even with a $92M recourse debt paydown in Q1, investors should weigh balance-sheet risk against operational improvement.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,769,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sunrun's revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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