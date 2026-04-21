Investors Purchase Large Volume of Genmab A/S Call Options (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 15,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,830% compared to the typical volume of 393 call options.

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Genmab A/S Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,681,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.41). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 472.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,572 shares of the company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, February 16th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

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