Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sportradar Group Call Options (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,202 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the average volume of 3,683 call options.

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Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,836. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.98. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $432.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.59 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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