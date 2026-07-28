Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Investors Title from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Investors Title Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $284.44 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $261.57 and its 200-day moving average is $246.91. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $207.73 and a 1-year high of $291.43. The stock has a market cap of $537.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investors Title

In related news, Director Jr. Elton C. Parker acquired 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $866,250. The trade was a 16.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,303 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Investors Title by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,049 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,015 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It offers services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.

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