Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Issues Earnings Results

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.900-1.980 EPS.

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Invitation Home Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of INVH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,640,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,827. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,621,403 shares of the company's stock worth $1,084,514,000 after purchasing an additional 462,379 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,487,603 shares of the company's stock worth $424,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,622,824 shares of the company's stock worth $370,227,000 after purchasing an additional 877,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,175,436 shares of the company's stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,516,247 shares of the company's stock worth $208,877,000 after purchasing an additional 447,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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