Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Invitation Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 6,640,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,824. The company's 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Invitation Home's payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Home

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company's stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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