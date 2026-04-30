Invivyd (IVVD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $18.0280 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Invivyd Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of IVVD opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.73. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invivyd presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Invivyd

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Andersen sold 34,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $55,203.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $287,142.88. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Edward Lee sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $33,123.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $185,992.86. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,172 shares of company stock valued at $354,534. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Invivyd by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,543,142 shares of the company's stock worth $80,870,000 after buying an additional 7,160,065 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invivyd during the third quarter worth $18,831,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the third quarter worth $8,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invivyd by 46.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,894 shares of the company's stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 1,834,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invivyd by 1,636.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,637,593 shares of the company's stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 5,312,986 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

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