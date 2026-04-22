Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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Invmun Incom Stock Performance

Invmun Incom ( NYSE:OIA Get Free Report )'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $6.16. Invmun Incom shares last traded at $6.0850, with a volume of 102,814 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Invmun Incom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invmun Incom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invmun Incom in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invmun Incom in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invmun Incom in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Invmun Incom in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invmun Incom by 31.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invmun Incom Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds rated BB or better by Standard & Poor's or Ba or better by Moody's.

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