Iofina (LON:IOF) Trading Up 12.3% - Here's Why

Iofina plc (LON:IOF - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 and last traded at GBX 36.50. Approximately 927,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 574,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 45 target price on shares of Iofina in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iofina currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iofina

Iofina Trading Up 16.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.21. The company has a market capitalization of £72.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

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