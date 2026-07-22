Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($1.0914) per share and revenue of $189.0550 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $246.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.56 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.The firm's revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Holly B. Kordasiewicz sold 60,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $4,466,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,641.78. The trade was a 73.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 10,602 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $839,466.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,722,877.62. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 233,163 shares of company stock worth $18,316,551 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 214,936 shares of the company's stock worth $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 208,346 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 147,130 shares of the company's stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.90.

View Our Latest Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company's proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis' pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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