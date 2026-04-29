Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29, FiscalAI reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Ionis Pharmaceuticals' conference call:

TRYNGOLZA launch momentum accelerated in Q1 with growing demand, broadening prescriber mix and initial European rollout with partner Sobi, contributing to $27M in product sales for the quarter.

TRYNGOLZA launch momentum accelerated in Q1 with growing demand, broadening prescriber mix and initial European rollout with partner Sobi, contributing to $27M in product sales for the quarter. Olezarsen (branded TRYNGOLZA) received FDA priority review with a PDUFA of June 30 , a new annual WAC of $40,000 , and management raised peak U.S. sales expectations to greater than $3 billion based on HCP and payer research.

received FDA priority review with a PDUFA of , a new annual WAC of , and management raised peak U.S. sales expectations to based on HCP and payer research. Zilganersen’s NDA for Alexander disease was accepted with a PDUFA of September 22 , the expanded access program is underway, and the company targets this as its first independent neurology launch.

Zilganersen’s NDA for Alexander disease was accepted with a PDUFA of , the expanded access program is underway, and the company targets this as its first independent neurology launch. Strong Q1 financials: total revenue of $246M (up 87% YoY), cash of ~$1.9B, and raised 2026 revenue guidance to $875M–$900M with product-level guidance for TRYNGOLZA ($100M–$110M) and DAWNZERA ($110M–$120M), plus an improved non‑GAAP operating loss outlook.

Strong Q1 financials: total revenue of $246M (up 87% YoY), cash of ~$1.9B, and raised 2026 revenue guidance to with product-level guidance for TRYNGOLZA ($100M–$110M) and DAWNZERA ($110M–$120M), plus an improved non‑GAAP operating loss outlook. Management expects a significant second-quarter decline in TRYNGOLZA revenue driven by the April 1 price reset to $40,000 before a steady return to growth post-approval for the sHTG indication.

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Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,978,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,743. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 215,048 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $15,569,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,036.80. The trade was a 69.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kyle Jenne sold 37,277 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $2,827,460.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,506.90. This represents a 76.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 864,155 shares of company stock worth $67,020,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company's proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis' pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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