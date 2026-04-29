Ionis Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Ionis Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: IONS reported sharply higher first-quarter 2026 revenue and raised its full-year outlook, citing accelerating demand for its two commercial products and milestone-driven partner revenue. Management also outlined upcoming regulatory milestones and launch preparations for two additional wholly owned medicines expected later this year.

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Commercial momentum: TRYNGOLZA and DAWNZERA

Chief Executive Officer Brett Monia said Ionis entered 2026 with “significant momentum,” highlighting continued growth in demand for TRYNGOLZA and early progress for DAWNZERA. Monia noted that TRYNGOLZA’s launch is now underway in Europe through partner Sobi, while DAWNZERA received European approval earlier in the year and partner Otsuka has initiated launch activities.

Chief Global Product Strategy Officer Kyle Jenne described TRYNGOLZA demand as “accelerating,” calling Q1 the company’s strongest quarter for demand, with significant increases in patient starts versus prior quarters. Jenne said Ionis is seeing expansion in both the number of clinicians prescribing and repeat prescribing behavior, with a broad mix of prescribers including cardiology, endocrinology, and lipidology—an important setup ahead of a broader severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) opportunity.

On DAWNZERA, Jenne said the launch is gaining traction in what he characterized as a “switch market” in the U.S. He said Ionis is seeing adoption across multiple patient segments, including switches from existing prophylactic therapies, patients previously using on-demand treatment, and treatment-naive patients. Jenne also pointed to the company’s free trial program, which he said has shown a high conversion rate to paid therapy to date, and noted positive physician and patient feedback around efficacy, convenience, and the self-administered auto-injector that can be stored at room temperature for up to six weeks.

Pricing reset and expanded opportunity for olezarsen in sHTG

Ionis is preparing to expand TRYNGOLZA beyond familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) into sHTG, with Monia highlighting an FDA priority review and a June 30 PDUFA date. Monia said Ionis increased its annual peak sales estimate for olezarsen in the U.S. from more than $2 billion to more than $3 billion, describing olezarsen as positioned to become the company’s “first wholly owned multibillion-dollar medicine.”

Asked on the call what drove the higher peak sales view, Monia said the increase was based on completed healthcare provider demand research and, “more importantly,” payer research that supported Ionis’ pricing decision. He also cited priority review as a driver. The company did not provide a gross-to-net outlook, with Monia saying Ionis is “not commenting on that at this time.”

Jenne said Ionis reset TRYNGOLZA’s annual wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) to $40,000 effective April 1, applying to the current FCS indication and to be maintained for the anticipated sHTG indication across both doses. He said implementing the price ahead of the June 30 PDUFA date is intended to integrate olezarsen into 2027 payer contracting cycles, supporting faster access post-approval.

Regarding launch dynamics, Jenne told analysts Ionis is aware of patients “waiting,” particularly those with a history of acute pancreatitis and those with triglyceride levels above 880 mg/dL. However, he said the sHTG launch trajectory is expected to be “modest at the beginning” and to build steadily, citing the need for label education, patient flow into centers, and execution from prescription to treatment starts.

On payer coverage timing, Jenne said some payers may wait for the final label before making coverage decisions and that some may delay review for “six to nine months,” though he said Ionis hopes its pricing move and pre-approval engagement will help accelerate reviews where possible.

Pipeline catalysts: zilganersen and partner programs

Monia said Ionis is planning two additional independent launches in 2026: olezarsen in sHTG and zilganersen in Alexander disease. He described zilganersen as the “first and only medicine to demonstrate clinically meaningful and disease-modifying benefit” in Alexander disease, noting the FDA accepted the company’s NDA with priority review and a Sept. 22 PDUFA date. Jenne said an expanded access program is underway and that Ionis is building relationships with specialized leukodystrophy and rare neurology clinicians, advocacy groups, and care infrastructure ahead of a potential launch.

On the market opportunity, Jenne reiterated Ionis’ estimate of approximately 300 Alexander disease patients in the U.S., with about 50% identified so far. He said patient identification is a key focus, including outreach through omnichannel and non-personal promotion efforts, while prioritizing continuity for patients already on therapy through clinical trials and expanded access.

Ionis also highlighted several partner-driven events. Monia said GSK is on track to launch bepirovirsen for chronic hepatitis B in the U.S. and Japan this year. He noted bepirovirsen was granted breakthrough therapy designation and accepted for FDA priority review with an Oct. 26 PDUFA date, and that GSK plans to present phase III results at EASL next month.

Monia also pointed to two partner cardiovascular outcomes trials expected to report data this year: the pelacarsen Lp(a) HORIZON trial and the eplontersen CARDIO-TTRansform trial in transthyretin-mediated cardiomyopathy.

Q1 financial results and higher 2026 guidance

Chief Financial Officer Beth Hougen reported first-quarter total revenue of $246 million, up 87% from the first quarter of 2025. Hougen attributed the increase to year-over-year commercial revenue growth from TRYNGOLZA and DAWNZERA and “substantial R&D revenue,” including approximately $95 million of milestone payments from multiple partnerships.

Commercial revenue rose more than 42% year-over-year, Hougen said. TRYNGOLZA delivered over $27 million in product sales in Q1, which she said reflected continued strong demand but was “offset by an anticipated decline in net price.” DAWNZERA posted $16 million in Q1 product sales, up 125% versus the prior quarter.

Operating expenses increased 29% year-over-year, which Hougen said was driven primarily by commercial investments supporting current launches and readiness activities for olezarsen and zilganersen. Ionis ended the quarter with approximately $1.9 billion in cash, with Hougen citing repayment of $633 million of 0% convertible notes due April 1 as a key driver of the quarter-to-quarter cash change.

Ionis raised 2026 total revenue guidance to $875 million to $900 million, an increase of $75 million, with Hougen saying the mix is expected to be “weighted slightly more toward commercial revenues.” The company also provided product-level guidance for the first time this year:

TRYNGOLZA product sales: $100 million to $110 million in 2026, with guidance assuming a “significant decline” in Q2 revenue tied to the updated April 1 price and a return to growth after the expected sHTG approval.

product sales: $100 million to $110 million in 2026, with guidance assuming a “significant decline” in Q2 revenue tied to the updated April 1 price and a return to growth after the expected sHTG approval. DAWNZERA product sales: $110 million to $120 million in 2026, with revenue expected to rise steadily as the launch advances.

Hougen said Ionis anticipates significant R&D revenue from existing collaborations, including potential development and regulatory milestones. She noted that initiation of treatment for the first patient in the phase III salanersen program triggered a $45 million payment expected to be recognized in the second quarter, and said Ionis remains eligible for additional milestones tied to sapablursen, bepirovirsen, pelacarsen, and other partnered programs.

For expenses, Hougen said operating expenses are expected to increase in the low-teen percentage range versus last year, driven largely by sales and marketing investments and launch readiness, while R&D expenses are expected to remain steady. Ionis improved its non-GAAP operating loss outlook to $425 million to $475 million, a $75 million improvement, with Hougen saying the company expects to “drop the full increase in revenue guidance to the bottom line.” Ionis projected 2026 year-end cash of greater than $1.6 billion and reiterated it remains on track for cash flow breakeven in 2028.

In Q&A, executives also discussed ongoing monitoring of liver fat in the CORE open-label extension for olezarsen. Monia said Ionis is “very pleased” with the ongoing data and characterized observed increases as “relatively minor,” with no clinical sequelae, adding that long-term extension data show a return to baseline in liver fat. Chief Clinical Development Officer Eugene Schneider said the sHTG application is under review and that routine safety updates have been provided, with “no questions asked so far.”

Looking further out, Monia addressed changes in the transthyretin cardiomyopathy market, saying Ionis believes the “silencer class” will become the mechanism of choice for TTR amyloidosis and highlighting that the CARDIO-TTRansform trial includes a sizable combination subgroup intended to generate data relevant to stabilizer-plus-silencer use. Monia said Ionis is looking forward to data in the second half of the year and said the company is prepared to submit an NDA by the end of the year and “launch next year.”

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company's proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis' pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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