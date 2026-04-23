IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Trading Up 2.3%

IonQ stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. IonQ has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,428,757.04. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Photonics milestone and DARPA engagement — IonQ announced the first photonic link between two commercial trapped‑ion systems and participation in DARPA’s HARQ program, a breakthrough that advances scalable, networked quantum architectures and increases potential defense/government opportunities. Article Title

Photonics milestone and DARPA engagement — IonQ announced the first photonic link between two commercial trapped‑ion systems and participation in DARPA’s HARQ program, a breakthrough that advances scalable, networked quantum architectures and increases potential defense/government opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Definitive technical report published — IonQ released a full‑stack, buildable blueprint for fault‑tolerant quantum computing, improving technical credibility and transparency vs. peers, which supports investor confidence in long‑term differentiation. Article Title

Definitive technical report published — IonQ released a full‑stack, buildable blueprint for fault‑tolerant quantum computing, improving technical credibility and transparency vs. peers, which supports investor confidence in long‑term differentiation. Positive Sentiment: Large cash runway — Reports highlight a ~$3.3B cash position versus ~$130M revenue, giving IonQ funding capacity for R&D, partnerships and to weather operating losses, reducing near‑term financing risk. Article Title

Large cash runway — Reports highlight a ~$3.3B cash position versus ~$130M revenue, giving IonQ funding capacity for R&D, partnerships and to weather operating losses, reducing near‑term financing risk. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA and sector momentum driving rallies — Analyst commentary ties IonQ’s strong April performance to NVIDIA’s quantum‑AI initiatives, which have spurred renewed investor flows into quantum names and upside thesis arguments. Article Title

NVIDIA and sector momentum driving rallies — Analyst commentary ties IonQ’s strong April performance to NVIDIA’s quantum‑AI initiatives, which have spurred renewed investor flows into quantum names and upside thesis arguments. Neutral Sentiment: New hires and talent inflows — A Microsoft quantum lead reportedly joined IonQ, strengthening technical bench; positive for execution but incremental vs. the recent technical announcements. Article Title

New hires and talent inflows — A Microsoft quantum lead reportedly joined IonQ, strengthening technical bench; positive for execution but incremental vs. the recent technical announcements. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage — Northland Securities began coverage, which can increase visibility and trading activity; impact depends on the tone/ratings of the research. Article Title

New coverage — Northland Securities began coverage, which can increase visibility and trading activity; impact depends on the tone/ratings of the research. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing losses and macro/valuation risks — Despite milestones and cash, IonQ remains unprofitable (negative P/E) and the stock is volatile; analysts warn that growth execution, revenue ramp and macro conditions could temper gains. Article Title

Ongoing losses and macro/valuation risks — Despite milestones and cash, IonQ remains unprofitable (negative P/E) and the stock is volatile; analysts warn that growth execution, revenue ramp and macro conditions could temper gains. Negative Sentiment: Prior short‑term pullbacks — Recent day‑to‑day swings (including a notable decline reported yesterday) underscore sentiment-driven volatility that can reverse rallies quickly. Article Title

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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