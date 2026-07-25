IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IONQ. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.88.

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IonQ Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of IONQ opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. IonQ has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IonQ will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,692.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,353.30. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 216.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 117.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about IonQ

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IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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