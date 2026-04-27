IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 2.9% - What's Next?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) rose 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $43.9130. Approximately 22,755,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 24,270,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Report on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $203,707.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,757.04. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 4.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 117.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 8.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 50.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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