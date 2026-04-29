IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 2.3% - Time to Sell?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $42.0770. Approximately 24,302,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 24,238,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

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IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,270.94. The trade was a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,428,757.04. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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