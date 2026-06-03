IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 4.7% - Here's What Happened

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.51 and last traded at $68.0150. Approximately 30,186,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 26,513,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.40.

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Key Stories Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.91 and a beta of 3.18.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The company had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth $61,488,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 222.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in IonQ by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the company's stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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