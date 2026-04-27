IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Up 5.8% - Here's What Happened

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $31.15. 6,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 228,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Get IperionX alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IperionX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of IperionX in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IperionX from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of IperionX in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of IperionX in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IperionX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on IperionX

IperionX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.03.

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IperionX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in IperionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IperionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of IperionX during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company's stock.

About IperionX

IperionX NASDAQ: IPX is a mineral technology company focused on the production and commercialization of high‐purity titanium and zirconium products. The company’s core activities include the development of advanced mineral sands projects and the deployment of proprietary processing technologies aimed at supplying feedstocks to aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing and battery markets.

At the heart of IperionX’s operations is the Stony Creek Project in Virginia, where the company holds significant mineral sands rights.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IperionX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IperionX wasn't on the list.

While IperionX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here