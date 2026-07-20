IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading Down 4.4% - Should You Sell?

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.82 and last traded at $99.7840. 21,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 520,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Trading Down 4.7%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 144.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,158,036.78. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $6,809,148.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,463,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $669,856,619.28. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock worth $8,515,516 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

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