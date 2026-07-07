IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading Down 9.3% - Time to Sell?

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) were down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.66 and last traded at $94.9150. Approximately 178,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 533,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.50.

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IPG Photonics Trading Down 9.2%

The company's 50 day moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $6,809,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,463,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,856,619.28. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Tang Agnes sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $178,071.35. Following the sale, the director owned 9,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,945.80. The trade was a 13.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,516. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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