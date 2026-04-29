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IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
IPSEN logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IPSEN hit a new 52-week high of $49.80 during Wednesday trading (up about 3.9% from the prior close of $47.95) on light volume (121 shares).
  • Analysts are mixed — Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a Buy, UBS downgraded to Hold, and the consensus (one Buy, one Hold, one Sell) results in an average rating of Hold.
  • Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical focused on oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases with key oncology drugs like Cabometyx and Decapeptyl, and its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages ($46.62 and $40.38) indicate a recent uptrend.
  • Five stocks we like better than IPSEN.

Shares of IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IPSEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IPSEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of IPSEN from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPSEN has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on IPSEY

IPSEN Stock Up 3.9%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

IPSEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Founded in 1929, the company focuses on specialty care areas including oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Ipsen develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that address critical unmet medical needs, offering a diverse portfolio of therapies for both adult and pediatric patient populations.

The company's oncology franchise includes treatments for prostate, renal and hepatocellular carcinomas, with key products such as Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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