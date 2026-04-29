IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Shares of IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IPSEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IPSEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of IPSEN from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPSEN has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on IPSEY

IPSEN Stock Up 3.9%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

IPSEN Company Profile

Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Founded in 1929, the company focuses on specialty care areas including oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Ipsen develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that address critical unmet medical needs, offering a diverse portfolio of therapies for both adult and pediatric patient populations.

The company's oncology franchise includes treatments for prostate, renal and hepatocellular carcinomas, with key products such as Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

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