IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells $105,149.97 in Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.8%

IQV stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.17. 2,138,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,775. The business's 50 day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $3,612,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 60.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 373 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded IQVIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.62.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

