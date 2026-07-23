iRadimed (IRMD) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect iRadimed to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter. iRadimed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. iRadimed had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 24.48%.

iRadimed Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IRMD opened at $94.08 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. iRadimed has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.90.

iRadimed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. iRadimed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of iRadimed from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital raised iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRMD

Insider Transactions at iRadimed

In other iRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of iRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $437,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,334,250. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,170,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of iRadimed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,507 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iRadimed by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,887 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iRadimed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,129 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iRadimed by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,227 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,952 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company's stock.

iRadimed Company Profile

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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