IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Given "Buy" Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.52% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Get IREN alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on IREN

IREN Price Performance

IREN stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. IREN has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that IREN will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 936,333 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IREN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IREN by 245.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in IREN in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in IREN by 30.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here