IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 8.1% - Here's Why

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) was down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $44.44. Approximately 39,023,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 38,106,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

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Key IREN News

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised IREN to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of IREN to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IREN

IREN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.IREN's quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IREN by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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