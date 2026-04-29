IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 3.6% - Here's Why

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.86. 24,564,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 37,950,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

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Key IREN News

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein remains bullish on IREN’s shift from Bitcoin mining into AI/cloud infrastructure, forecasting large EBITDA upside and very high margins by 2030 — a long‑term growth thesis that supports a higher valuation if execution succeeds. Read More.

Bernstein remains bullish on IREN’s shift from Bitcoin mining into AI/cloud infrastructure, forecasting large EBITDA upside and very high margins by 2030 — a long‑term growth thesis that supports a higher valuation if execution succeeds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets report IREN is likely to phase out or materially reduce Bitcoin mining to focus on AI infrastructure — a strategic pivot that reduces crypto exposure but raises execution and transition risk while revenue mix changes. Read More.

Multiple outlets report IREN is likely to phase out or materially reduce Bitcoin mining to focus on AI infrastructure — a strategic pivot that reduces crypto exposure but raises execution and transition risk while revenue mix changes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have pared price targets and some firms trimmed coverage despite the AI push; those notes can trigger near‑term selling and re‑rate momentum names. Read More.

Analysts have pared price targets and some firms trimmed coverage despite the AI push; those notes can trigger near‑term selling and re‑rate momentum names. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about dilution increased after IREN expanded its ATM share‑sale capacity (previously sold ~66.7M shares for ~$1B), creating an overhang that likely pressured the stock amid recent strength. Read More.

Investor concern about dilution increased after IREN expanded its ATM share‑sale capacity (previously sold ~66.7M shares for ~$1B), creating an overhang that likely pressured the stock amid recent strength. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed revenue and EPS expectations, reinforcing concerns about near‑term profitability and funding needs as the company invests in AI — a classic catalyst for short‑term downside even if the long‑term story remains intact. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IREN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of IREN from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of IREN to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of IREN to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 4.30. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.IREN's revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of IREN by 19.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,485 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IREN by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IREN by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company's stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IREN by 26.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IREN by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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