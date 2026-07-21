IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 2.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $41.29. Approximately 50,634,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 42,364,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

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Key Stories Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: IREN signed $2.8 billion in new AI cloud contracts, which materially improves long-term revenue visibility and supports a higher valuation. Article Title

IREN signed $2.8 billion in new AI cloud contracts, which materially improves long-term revenue visibility and supports a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its year-end AI cloud ARR target to over $4 billion, reinforcing the strength of its AI pivot and growth outlook. Article Title

The company raised its year-end AI cloud ARR target to over $4 billion, reinforcing the strength of its AI pivot and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Reports highlighted customer prepayments and large counterparties such as Microsoft and NVIDIA, which reduce financing risk and validate IREN’s infrastructure platform. Article Title

Reports highlighted customer prepayments and large counterparties such as Microsoft and NVIDIA, which reduce financing risk and validate IREN’s infrastructure platform. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its buy rating and set a $79 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence after the contract news. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of IREN in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on IREN to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IREN presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 4.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. Analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IREN by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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