IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 9% - Time to Sell?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.44 and last traded at $34.83. Approximately 40,664,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 41,916,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

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IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IREN. Freedom Capital raised shares of IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IREN to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IREN to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IREN

IREN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IREN by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company's stock worth $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 936,333 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 245.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,281 shares of the company's stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in IREN during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in IREN by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

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