Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

IRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

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Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $767,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $15,000,978.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,975 shares in the company, valued at $32,376,705.25. This trade represents a 31.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 498,014 shares of company stock worth $54,269,373 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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