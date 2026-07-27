IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 291,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session's volume of 174,307 shares.The stock last traded at $15.13 and had previously closed at $14.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRS

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 67.46%.The firm had revenue of $104.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

In related news, CIO Jorge Alberto Cruces sold 24,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,116.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA NYSE: IRS is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

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